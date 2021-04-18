Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dezignwizards

Media Management Tool - Web application

Dezignwizards
Dezignwizards
Hire Me
  • Save
Media Management Tool - Web application web app design media website concept interaction uiux website screens minimal design ux app ui ui design product design
Media Management Tool - Web application web app design media website concept interaction uiux website screens minimal design ux app ui ui design product design
Download color palette
  1. MAM_Dribbble.png
  2. MAM_Dribbble-1.png

A web app UI Concept : Cloud based media management tool to ease out the collaboration between people across teams !

Catch us on
Behance | Instagram

Dezignwizards
Dezignwizards
Crafting better Experiences :)
Hire Me

More by Dezignwizards

View profile
    • Like