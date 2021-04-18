Sumon Yousuf
Bioleafe Branding Design | B+Leaf Logo Combination

Bioleafe Branding Design | B+Leaf Logo Combination logo idea 2021 letter logo design abstract leaf logo creative leaf logo b with leaf logo modern leaf logo leaf logo branding design abstract logo abstract art professional logo modern lettering business logo gradient logo colorful logo logo design brand identity modern logo
B+Leaf Logomark(For Sale)
Please let me know your opinions.
Thank you so much.

For more information and work inquiry:
mail: yousuf.wp247@gmail.com
skype: live:yousuf.wp247
whatsapp: +8801777584657
behance: www.behance.net/akmyousuf

