apps4erp • B2B search portal for the IT industry

Brand and web presence refresh for a B2B search portal built exclusively for the IT industry in German-speaking regions. We helped recreate and modernise the entire portal, as well as revamp the brand feel to better appeal to apps4erp's target market.
"With Wayfinding, we had the best feeling to get exactly what we want. I was happy to see a completely new homepage with a modern design. It was impressive how fast and easy they implemented new ideas." - Constantin Fritz, CEO at apps4erp GmbH
We will be posting snapshots of past or ongoing client and concept projects more regularly from now on, so don't forget to follow us here on Dribbble or Instagram, or Twitter.
Cheers
We're available for new projects, hire us! Say hello@wayfdigital.com!