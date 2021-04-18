Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
n2n44

Green Vibe Party Flyer

n2n44
n2n44
Hire Me
  • Save
Green Vibe Party Flyer spring summer fresh seasonal night event country club flyer club party vibe green

Green Vibe Party Club Flyer Template

Price
$8
Buy now
Available on Envato Market
Good for sale
Green Vibe Party Club Flyer Template
Download color palette

Green Vibe Party Club Flyer Template

Price
$8
Buy now
Available on Envato Market
Good for sale
Green Vibe Party Club Flyer Template

Download Here
Green Vibe Party Flyer is a print flyer template initially meant for green day special events but which can be used in a variety of contexts. From summer or spring seasonal context , to country club themed evening party or garden parties, to exotic / tropical / jungle themed bash , to outdoor cocktails, to special dj special summer sound session, all is possible with this template with very little editing indeed

Fully organized, layered and named

Fully and easily editable if needed.

Print Ready, CMYK colors

Bleeding guidelines and the help file with used fonts are included.

The model is NOT included

Used fonts

Pink Blue

Montserrat Black

Bebas Neue

size
5.8x8.3

View all tags
Posted on Apr 18, 2021
n2n44
n2n44
The best of flyer templates, logos, designs
Hire Me

More by n2n44

View profile
    • Like