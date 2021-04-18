Trending designs to inspire you
Green Vibe Party Flyer is a print flyer template initially meant for green day special events but which can be used in a variety of contexts. From summer or spring seasonal context , to country club themed evening party or garden parties, to exotic / tropical / jungle themed bash , to outdoor cocktails, to special dj special summer sound session, all is possible with this template with very little editing indeed
Fully organized, layered and named
Fully and easily editable if needed.
Print Ready, CMYK colors
Bleeding guidelines and the help file with used fonts are included.
The model is NOT included
Used fonts
Pink Blue
Montserrat Black
Bebas Neue
size
5.8x8.3