IDOL

IDOL zbrush illustration cryptoart pink nft monster c4d render 3d
I want to present a complete picture of the IDOL project, at the moment one part of the work is available on https://foundation.app/ritual
We live in an era of brand worship, everyone unknowingly follows and worships them, with this work I wanted to show the levels of the madness of people. Violence, greed, worship ...

https://foundation.app/RITUAL/idol-on-stage-34337

Posted on Apr 18, 2021
