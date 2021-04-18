🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I want to present a complete picture of the IDOL project, at the moment one part of the work is available on https://foundation.app/ritual
We live in an era of brand worship, everyone unknowingly follows and worships them, with this work I wanted to show the levels of the madness of people. Violence, greed, worship ...
