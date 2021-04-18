MeeMee Kids Doodles & Lettering Font

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
MeeMee is a typeface containing 72 handmade kids doodles and a lovely handwritten kids lettering font. MeeMee typeface comes with 2 fonts:
Kids Doodles Font (72 handmade kids Doodles / Symbols / Icons)
Kids Lettering Font (Kids Hand-lettering with 598 Glyphs)
The typeface is perfect for kid-friendly designs, kids room posters, kids graphics & wallpapers, kids product branding, logotype, decorations, signage, greeting cards, promotional designs and anything that needs the lovely cute kid friendly look.
Advanced Kerning & Extended Character Sets:
We have performed advanced, in-depth kerning to make sure the font looks amazing on all possible letter combinations. The font includes extended language support including Western European & Central European sets with a total of 598 glyphs.
What You Get:
The pack contains Desktop fonts (OTF, TTF) and Web Fonts (all EOT, SVG, TTF, WOFF, WOFF2 everything is included) as licensing options.
CREDITS: Doodles designed by Lis at Fontastica, distributed by Designova. Typeface handmade with ProCreate, Fontself and iPad Pro & Apple Pencil