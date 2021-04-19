Derek Mohr

Betty's Machetes

Betty's Machetes minimal simple lettering bakery script cartoon knife southwest mexico machete sword orange colorful bobs burgers pun graphic design branding logo design typography derek mohr
  1. bettys-machetes.jpg
  2. bettys-machetes-wall.jpg

For fans of Bob's Burgers, you probably know of the running gag of restaurants in the opening credits. This is a series based on some of the funnier puns from the opening credits—though there are still dozens and dozens more I could recreate. Also no, none of these are real businesses...as far as I'm aware.⁠

Website | Instagram | Twitter

