Jonas Reymondin

Portfolio 2021

Jonas Reymondin
Jonas Reymondin
Hire Me
  • Save
Portfolio 2021 orange green beige portfolio black clean minimal animation transition scroll creative front-end development developer frontend ui design ux design
Download color palette

Fourth iteration of my portfolio website developed with NuxtJS and Locomotive Scroll.

I always try to push my limits and learn something new on each project. On this one it was definitely the transitions on page change.
I hope you like it !

➡️ https://jonasreymondin.com

Jonas Reymondin
Jonas Reymondin
UX/UI Designer + Front-end Developer
Hire Me

More by Jonas Reymondin

View profile
    • Like