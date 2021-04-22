Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dmitry Lauretsky
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team

Education Landing Page Design

Dmitry Lauretsky
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Dmitry Lauretsky for Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Education Landing Page Design
💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects info@ronasit.com | Telegram | WhatsApp | Facebook | Linkedin | Website

While students are complaining about having to pay the full tuition for Zoom classes, alternative online education is gaining popularity around the globe. We explored how to wrap an online education provider into a landing page.

The shot shows a landing page for an unregistered user. The page tells about the company's services and advertises the benefits of studying here.

As the main color, we picked dark green that associates with a school chalkboard. The second main color is complimentary light rose. They match creating a well-balanced and calm look.

It's easier to build a product-promoting page than advertise services. We tried to rotate informational and emotional sections to make a lasting impression on a newcomer. First, we give some info about the services; then, we show references by our clients and repeat this sequence.

Do you like our small UX trick?

Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
We make complex applications simple for users💙
Hire Us

