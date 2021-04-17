BookHub - An E-Reader Concept Pt 1

Trending designs to inspire you
Here is another application concept, Bookhub.
BookHub aims to make the experience of reading and listening to (audio)books pleasant and comfortable. It integrates book stores and publishers, libraries and readers in a harmonious behaviour.
Bookstores and publishers can easily publish their books, sell them to readers and listeners or sell distribution rights to libraries.
✉️ Drop me an e-mail at amirasalsah@outlook.co.id for collaborations or projects!
Have a great day! 🔆
Images Credits to All Respective Authors, Publishers and Illustrators