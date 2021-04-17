Zachary Styles

Just Like You

Just Like You adobe fresco adobe fan art ipad air texture design illustration hand lettering type design lettering typography
There’s millions of us. @nfrealmusic

“Everybody falls sometimes. Just remember that that’s alright. It’s the rainy days that give us love for the sun, and if it isn’t then I’ll be fine believing it does. It’s the lows in life and let you cherish the highs, and if it isn’t then I guess I’ll be fine believing the lie.”

Fan art for what’s likely my favourite track on @nfrealmusic ’s latest album, released earlier this year.

Lettering Artist, Designer, Illustrator & Teacher

