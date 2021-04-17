Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Saikat Kumar
Online Banking Web App

Saikat Kumar
Saikat Kumar for unflip
Online Banking Web App
Hi Dribblers 👋

Here I'm designing a full web application based on online banking. Here is the another screen.

Here I'm trying to bring the full process of money management, transaction etc. I'm trying to make better and easier way to use this type of service with keeping easier user experience and simple standard visuals.

This is the very first screen of the web application. Hope you'll like it.

My Responsibilities
• Implementing user experience (UX)
• Implementing user interface (UI)

Tools used
• Design - Figma

Font used
Poppins

Online Banking Web Application

✉️ Have a project idea? We are available for new projects hello.unflip@gmail.com

🔥 We will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

🌎 Follow us
Instagram | Dribbble | Facebook | Behance

