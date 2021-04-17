Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DUSK

DUSK color palette vector illustration art negativespace isometric illustration vector illustration adobe illustrator minimalism city primary colors dusk aeroplane city illustration urban art
Setting sun always leaves a warm and comforting vibe all around. It so happened a few days back when I got the opportunity to get off work a bit early. From my balcony I could see the perfect red circle at the horizon with a clear blue sky all around. It felt amazing. With spring approaching there's a cool breeze that just helps to freshen up the mind. This piece of illustration is inspired from the evening mood I got to experience that day.

