Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Setting sun always leaves a warm and comforting vibe all around. It so happened a few days back when I got the opportunity to get off work a bit early. From my balcony I could see the perfect red circle at the horizon with a clear blue sky all around. It felt amazing. With spring approaching there's a cool breeze that just helps to freshen up the mind. This piece of illustration is inspired from the evening mood I got to experience that day.
I'm available for hire,
Drop a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com
You can find me on Instagram at :
https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/