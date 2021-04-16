FOODKA - Bengali Food Blog Series Logo

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Who is Foodka... Like Mejka, Chotka someone? But definitely something to do with food.
The quintessential Bengali foodie, Foodka goes on an expedition with his nephew to find local delights. Foodka is an independent web series which will be solely distributed through Social Media. Although Foodka belongs to Kolkata, Foodka goes even beyond Kolkata to explore other places and find its local delights. Foodka is not a food critic.
sudipsn786@gmail.com
