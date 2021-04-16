Ponchman - Website Design

Hello Dribbble!

Welcome to my new draft.

In this case I invented the new company called "Пончмен", which composed from two words:

1. Пончик - donut in russian

2. Мен - man in transliterations from english.

I made a logotype, chose some interesting, playful colors and create a website design. Unfortunately I can't show it all here, but I have it on my Behance. Check it out under this text!

Full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/107797037/ponchmen-Website-design

