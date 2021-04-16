Ponchman - Website Design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hello Dribbble!
Welcome to my new draft.
In this case I invented the new company called "Пончмен", which composed from two words:
1. Пончик - donut in russian
2. Мен - man in transliterations from english.
I made a logotype, chose some interesting, playful colors and create a website design. Unfortunately I can't show it all here, but I have it on my Behance. Check it out under this text!
Full project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/107797037/ponchmen-Website-design
---
Press "L" if you like this project!
Do not forget do Follow it is important for me.
Have a wonderful day!
Contact with me through:
Telegram: www.t.me/niklapHQ
Twitter: www.twitter.com/niklapHQ
E-mail: 4niklap@gmail.com