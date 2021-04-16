Finaga

G.I. Joe - Character Profile Page

Finaga
Finaga
G.I. Joe - Character Profile Page
Exploration of a cartoon/toy line.

I really dig this cartoon series from my childhood.

Did this to exercise my Figma skills, since it's not my company's official interface design software.

What do you think?

Do you miss your 80's cartoons/toys too? :)

Posted on Apr 16, 2021
Stay safe. Wash your hands.
