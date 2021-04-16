Hyperspace Word Race for iOS with Skillz Integrated

Co-designed, and solely animated & developed multiplayer Words Search game with Unity3D along with integration of Skillz Network for Cash Prizes.

Currently available on iOS Store

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/hyperspace-word-race/id1546107803

———

