Hyperspace Word Race for iOS with Skillz Integrated

Co-designed, and solely animated & developed multiplayer Words Search game with Unity3D along with integration of Skillz Network for Cash Prizes.
Currently available on iOS Store
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/hyperspace-word-race/id1546107803
———
I'm available for UI/UX Design to Development of Apps, Games, Plugins, Extensions for Desktop, Mobile and Web— manofspirit@gmail.com