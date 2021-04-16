Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hello, friends!
Check out our recent attempt to design a real estate app — a platform for buying property in Dubai 🏢
Well-thought-out UX makes the purchase process smooth and easy 💨
On the property page the user sees only the most important info:
💰 price
⭐️ rating
📄 description
☎️ contact option
🔷 We decided to use the light blue color together with aquamarine. This solution makes the design airy, spacious and easy to understand.
Created by Anna Kozina
