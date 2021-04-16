The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hello, friends!

Check out our recent attempt to design a real estate app — a platform for buying property in Dubai 🏢

Well-thought-out UX makes the purchase process smooth and easy 💨

On the property page the user sees only the most important info:

💰 price

⭐️ rating

📄 description

☎️ contact option

🔷 We decided to use the light blue color together with aquamarine. This solution makes the design airy, spacious and easy to understand.

Created by Anna Kozina

