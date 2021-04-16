Purrweb UI

Real Estate App

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Real Estate App blue tenants house rent landlord apartment accommodation booking tenant reall estate startup mvp react native online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Real Estate App blue tenants house rent landlord apartment accommodation booking tenant reall estate startup mvp react native online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Real Estate App blue tenants house rent landlord apartment accommodation booking tenant reall estate startup mvp react native online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. shot..png
  2. tools..png
  3. CTA Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hello, friends!

Check out our recent attempt to design a real estate app — a platform for buying property in Dubai 🏢

Well-thought-out UX makes the purchase process smooth and easy 💨

On the property page the user sees only the most important info:
💰 price
⭐️ rating
📄 description
☎️ contact option

🔷 We decided to use the light blue color together with aquamarine. This solution makes the design airy, spacious and easy to understand.

Press 💙 if you like our design and share feedback!

P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.

Created by Anna Kozina

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like