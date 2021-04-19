Ohana Studio

Ohana Studio
Ohana Studio
The Shed Logo graphic design design flat minimal vector branding logo
  1. The Shed dribbble.jpg
  2. The Shed - _0006_02 Shipping Container Mock-Up.jpg
  3. The Shed - _0004_brandguide.jpg
  4. The Shed - _0005_11_Paper Bag Mock-up 3_Bag C_top view copy.jpg
  5. The Shed - _0002_Clay-01 copy.jpg
  6. The Shed - _0001_The Shed - 02 - box.jpg
  7. The Shed - _0003_The Shed - 02 - paper.jpg
  8. The Shed - _0000_Logo- Yellow on Black.jpg

The Shed is a food trailer that is all about the pure art of food. No bells, no whistles just good food made with good ingredients.

We wanted the brand to reflect the rugged placement of the trailer and the trailer itself which is covered in corrugated cladding.

Let us know what you think 💬

Posted on Apr 19, 2021
