Mystiq Walls

Mystiq Walls illustration icon widgets theme customization ux home screen android ui design
Mystiq Walls brings artistic backgrounds to your home screen. The wallpaper app is available for Android devices via Google Play Store - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=pl.mhcharlee.mystiqwalls

Here I'm presenting logo design and one sample wallpaper from the app.

Logo was designed in Figma, while the wallpaper was made in Affinity Designer.

Posted on Apr 16, 2021
