Design system and atomic design

Applying atomic design was a tricky experience, but it is profitable to the product. Now with some elements we are able to achieve complex UI and still keep the same look and feel everywhere in the application.
The product is in beta and you're are welcome
➡️ https://privowny.app/
Privowny App is a privacy manager, it help you to manage your passwords and your email address secure on web.