Quberten

HC Amur Khabarovsk

Logo of the Amur Khabarovsk hockey club from the KHL. Winner of the 2014 Chris Creamer Award.

The logo depicts the main symbol of the wildlife of the Far East: the tiger. In addition to the main logo, the club received a whole identity pack: fonts, lettering, game numbers, as well as a unique colour code that’s not been used by anyone else in the league.

Read more here: https://quberten.com/hc-amur-rebranding

