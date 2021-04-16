Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bo Tiedink

Web design - Digital ad formats

Bo Tiedink
Bo Tiedink
  • Save
Web design - Digital ad formats ads format assets webdesign ui ux design webdesign
Download color palette

For Storyteq I created the new digital ad formats page. On this page our website visitors can discover which digital ad formats can be generated within the Storyteq-platform.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 16, 2021
Bo Tiedink
Bo Tiedink

More by Bo Tiedink

View profile
    • Like