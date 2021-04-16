Andrey KENO

Cheerful cartoon hippo

Cheerful cartoon hippo fun happy smile mammal art illustration vector behemoth clip art wildlife comic mascot adorable mouth hippopotamus character cheerful animal hippo cartoon
Cheerful cartoon hippo.
Colorful illustration of a cheerful walking hippo. Positive and unique design. Use the product to print on clothing, accessories, party decorations, labels and stickers, kids room decoration, invitation cards, scrapbooking, kids crafts, diaries and more.
EPS_10, SVG, JPG, PNG file transparent with a resolution of 300 dpi, 15000 X 15000 px.
