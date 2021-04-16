Cheerful cartoon hippo.

Colorful illustration of a cheerful walking hippo. Positive and unique design. Use the product to print on clothing, accessories, party decorations, labels and stickers, kids room decoration, invitation cards, scrapbooking, kids crafts, diaries and more.

-------------------------------------------

EPS_10, SVG, JPG, PNG file transparent with a resolution of 300 dpi, 15000 X 15000 px.

-------------------------------------------

Creative Market: https://crmrkt.com/0vP5q4

Design Bundles: https://designbundles.net/keno-shop/1315937-cheerful-cartoon-hippo

Thehungry Jpeg: https://thehungryjpeg.com/product/3902550-cheerful-cartoon-hippo

Template Monster: https://www.templatemonster.com/vectors/cheerful-cartoon-hippo-vectors-179946.html

Graphic River: https://graphicriver.net/item/cheerful-cartoon-hippo/32376678

ArtStation: https://www.artstation.com/a/5004170