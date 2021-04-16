Jay Bhadra

DJ Event Night Club Party Flyer Social Media Template Design

Jay Bhadra
Jay Bhadra
  • Save
DJ Event Night Club Party Flyer Social Media Template Design podcast nightclub music event mixtape invitation instagram house music guest dj flyer template elegant electronic edm dubstep dj tour dj event cover club flyer banner artist flyer
Download color palette

This is a Photography DJ Flyer . This template download contains 1 color Photography DJ Flyer which is 300 dpi print-ready CMYK PSD files. All main elements are easily editable and customizable.

Features:
Easy Customizable and Editable
DJ Flyer Design in 4.25”x4.25” with Bleed Setting (0.25 inch)
CMYK Color
Design in 300 DPI Resolution
Print Ready Format
Images not Included
Last Version Used-Adobe CC+
Free font used

Jay Bhadra
Jay Bhadra

More by Jay Bhadra

View profile
    • Like