Dark Testing App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Guys,
This is my exploration about a feedback app, user can get the payment for recording their self using an app while commenting their thought out loud,
This is the dark version and the light one will be uploaded soon, hope you like, any feedback are welcome!
Thanks,
——
Instagram | Dribbble
Email: yannydsn@gmail.com