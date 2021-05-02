Julius Branding
Finance Serive - Landing Page Design

Julius Branding for Alphadesign
Finance Serive - Landing Page Design uidesign ui ux uiux dark ui website web julius branding alphadesign dark modern ux ui minimal germany designs design clean 2021 trend 2021 design 2021
Hey dear Dribbble Community 👋


It's us, Alphadesign, the digital agency from germany with our daily Dribbble shot!

We have for you a new design of a financial services website! Share it with us your opinion!

🔥 We'll be actively updating you with new designs every day now so follow and like us for all we're worth.


Contact for work inquiries: hello@alphadesign.cc

Have a nice day!


~ Greetings from Alphadesign

