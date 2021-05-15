Catherine J. Supnet
OneSignal

Control Notification Volume Through Frequency Capping

Catherine J. Supnet
OneSignal
Catherine J. Supnet for OneSignal
  • Save
Control Notification Volume Through Frequency Capping statistics delivery volume frequency limit messaging message notification push
Download color palette

OneSignal recently announced frequency capping for push notifications! This feature allows you to define the maximum number of messages that can be sent to each user within a specific time period. Learn more about frequency capping at https://onesignal.com/blog/prevent-overmessaging-frequency-capping/

This visual was created for a product feature announcement blog post.

View all tags
Posted on May 15, 2021
OneSignal
OneSignal

More by OneSignal

View profile
    • Like