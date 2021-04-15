Danielle

Minimal furniture app

Minimal furniture app app designer app design uxdesign ux uiuxdesigner uiux uidesign ui
Furniture app designed in Figma! Icons from iconify.
Case study for this app - https://www.behance.net/gallery/124985477/Furniture-app-UI-Casestudy

Posted on Apr 15, 2021
