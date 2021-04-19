Shourav 🔥

Business consultancy IOS app UI app

Shourav 🔥
Shourav 🔥
Hire Me
  • Save
Business consultancy IOS app UI app app design app ui analyticschart appdesign figma template freebie minimal design business portfolio professional services graph design analytics google dribbble design startup creative design product landing page ux ios android dashboard mobile app
Download color palette

Working on business consultancy ios mobile app UI design.
Please have look and share your feedback and review.
Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback. 
Stay tuned for more shots.
Thanks for watching.
========================================
💼Have any projects?
📬Mail: contact.shouravchy@gmail.com
📞Skype: shourav.chowdhury1

Shourav 🔥
Shourav 🔥
Design impactful Products for startups & SME 👉
Hire Me

More by Shourav 🔥

View profile
    • Like