Shourav 🔥

Business acquisition app IOS ui

Shourav 🔥
Shourav 🔥
Hire Me
  • Save
Business acquisition app IOS ui business app launch halp acquision atlassian product consultancy analytics acquisition shot startup google dribbble shot business branding ui ux product landing page ios android illustration dashboard mobile app
Business acquisition app IOS ui business app launch halp acquision atlassian product consultancy analytics acquisition shot startup google dribbble shot business branding ui ux product landing page ios android illustration dashboard mobile app
Download color palette
  1. Business acquisition app.png
  2. Business acquisition app attachmennt.png

Working on Business acquisition mobile app UI design.
Please have look and share your feedback and review.
Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback. 
Stay tuned for more shots.
Thanks for watching.
========================================
💼Have any projects?
📬Mail: contact.shouravchy@gmail.com
📞Skype: shourav.chowdhury1

Shourav 🔥
Shourav 🔥
Design impactful Products for startups & SME 👉
Hire Me

More by Shourav 🔥

View profile
    • Like