Rosé Gala - Event Branding

A one-of-a-kind event for the American Cancer Society benefitting breast cancer research and programming, featuring great food, dancing, a silent auction, and much more. This was a brand new yearly event that started in 2019, held in Alachua, FL, to support the fight against cancer. The first event raised $56,000 towards the cause and for the Hope Lodge, a local venue.

We helped them develop the logo system for this event, along with many pieces of branded marketing material to bring this event together. Posters, event tickets, printed and digital ads, step and repeats, postcards, you name it. These assets all had to be designed cohesively since many platforms were involved. This was definitely an event to remember, and we think it had the most pink you would ever see in one place!