Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
On his second wedding anniversary since adopting a strictly vegetarian diet, Chris found himself longing for the meticulously prepared dishes and high class atmosphere of a white tablecloth steakhouse. The idea stuck in his head, and he made it his mission to create a 100% animal-free equivalent. Introducing: Walnut restaurant.