Walnut

On his second wedding anniversary since adopting a strictly vegetarian diet, Chris found himself longing for the meticulously prepared dishes and high class atmosphere of a white tablecloth steakhouse. The idea stuck in his head, and he made it his mission to create a 100% animal-free equivalent. Introducing: Walnut restaurant.

