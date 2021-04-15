Inick Typeface

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Inick is a modern sans-serif font.
It was designed in a minimalist style art-deco-inspired.
The font has uppercase letters, numbers, and punctuation.
The font is for sale for $8.90
If you liked the Eiffel Tower scenery, feel free to download EPS.