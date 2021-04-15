Good for Sale
Oleksii Korzhenevskyi

Inick Typeface

Oleksii Korzhenevskyi
Oleksii Korzhenevskyi
Hire Me
  • Save
Inick Typeface strokes line geometric rounded fashion minimal luxury vintage retro sanserif elegant font typeface artdeco
Inick Typeface strokes line geometric rounded fashion minimal luxury vintage retro sanserif elegant font typeface artdeco
Inick Typeface strokes line geometric rounded fashion minimal luxury vintage retro sanserif elegant font typeface artdeco
Inick Typeface strokes line geometric rounded fashion minimal luxury vintage retro sanserif elegant font typeface artdeco
Inick Typeface strokes line geometric rounded fashion minimal luxury vintage retro sanserif elegant font typeface artdeco
Download color palette
  1. letters_2100x1400.jpg
  2. main_cover.jpg
  3. pic.jpg
  4. posters_2100x1400.jpg
  5. posters_2_2100x1400.jpg

Inick Typeface

Price
$8.90
Buy now
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
Inick Typeface
$8.90
Buy now

Inick is a modern sans-serif font.

It was designed in a minimalist style art-deco-inspired.

The font has uppercase letters, numbers, and punctuation.

The font is for sale for $8.90

If you liked the Eiffel Tower scenery, feel free to download EPS.

eiffel_tower_scenery.eps
8 MB
Download
Oleksii Korzhenevskyi
Oleksii Korzhenevskyi
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Oleksii Korzhenevskyi

View profile
    • Like