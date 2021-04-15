Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
GorgeousYou - Hover Animation and Loading

GorgeousYou - Hover Animation and Loading hover animation beauty woman homepage fashion fashion ui design webdesign ui ui design animation promo hover effect ecommerce grid interaction interface
Hi there,

This is another piece of the new website project, which I have recently started designing. Today, it is a loading animation as well as a custom hover effect.

Cheers

