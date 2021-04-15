Anatoliy

Catalog Free Download

Anatoliy
Anatoliy
Hire Me
  • Save
Catalog Free Download interior shop sofa minimal e-commerce ecommerce shopping landing landing page webdesign interaction ecommerce design catalog dark
Download color palette

Have a project idea? I are available for new projects: mail:tolik.wwwww@ukr.net,
Behance | Instagram | Telegram

Hi guys!
Here's my new hit on Dribble.
This job was created for a furniture sales and production company. The company positions itself as a premium segment. The task was to create a minimal and laconic website that would emphasize the premium quality of the products. Do you think I did it?

Download for figma

Thanx for watching
Your liks❤
and comments are really helps me

Anatoliy
Anatoliy
Let's create something cool together)
Hire Me

More by Anatoliy

View profile
    • Like