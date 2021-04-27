Moosa Malik

Fitness Band Landing Page

Moosa Malik
Moosa Malik
  • Save
Fitness Band Landing Page typography ux logo branding ui design
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!
Here comes the design for today. Please review my design and give your valuable feedback. Don't forget toe press L and F to show some love.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2021
Moosa Malik
Moosa Malik

More by Moosa Malik

View profile
    • Like