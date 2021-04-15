Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Landing Page Stayaway COVID

This is the ui daily challenge #03 that proposed the design of a landing page. To do so, I chose, as an object, the app the Portugal created to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted on Apr 15, 2021
