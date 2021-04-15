Purrweb UI

Ad Campaign Management Platform react dashboad campaign tool platform management advertising ad ads web design website web startup mvp online ux ui purrweb design app
Hiya, dribbbler! What have you been up to? Doesn’t really matter, because now it’s time to see our new shot — a web service for managing email and sms ads campaigns 👨🏼‍💼

👀 On the shot you can see:

Schedule of replied and open messages for day/week/month/year
Active campaign data cards
General statistics cards

🌼 For the primary color we used the mustard shades, it makes a calming effect, which is very important in work in general, and especially in advertising.

🔝 Through personal SMS and emails the effect of greater engagement of recipients is growing up.

Created by Alena Ovcharenko

