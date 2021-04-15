Ad Campaign Management Platform

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hiya, dribbbler! What have you been up to? Doesn’t really matter, because now it’s time to see our new shot — a web service for managing email and sms ads campaigns 👨🏼💼
👀 On the shot you can see:
Schedule of replied and open messages for day/week/month/year
Active campaign data cards
General statistics cards
🌼 For the primary color we used the mustard shades, it makes a calming effect, which is very important in work in general, and especially in advertising.
🔝 Through personal SMS and emails the effect of greater engagement of recipients is growing up.
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.
Created by Alena Ovcharenko
We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩
Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜