Banking Services Form Design

Hey!
We want to simplify the way of depositing money in the bank. That's why we have made our money depositing form online. We are sharing some UI of this with you. You can see and share some more idea make our UX more user friendly.
Check full application here
https://www.behance.net/gallery/117573201/Money-Submission-Form