Hey Dribbblers!
Here is a small look at the Business Consulting landing page we did for Brisk, our 2+ years project.
-------------------------
Brisk is All in One Elementor WordPress Theme with 32 Outstanding Pre-made Layouts (and growing).
If you were about to build a website… would you spend hours editing code to customize the functions rather than create a stunning site instantly? Brisk's interactive features will have you up and running in no time.
Reasons why Brisk is the perfect choice for your next web design project:
- 32+ Ready-Made Websites
- Import any template in seconds using Demo Import Wizard
- 2000+ Elementor Template Blocks
- 200+ Elementor Widgets
- Global Colors & Global Fonts integrated in a neat Design System
- Next-Gen Theme Options Panel
- Powerful Animations Engine
- Gutenberg & WooCommerce Ready
Download: http://1.envato.market/N1Yo2
Live Preview: https://brisk.uicore.co/