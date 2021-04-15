The Legend of Campursari

Trending designs to inspire you
This time I will shot a vector design about the legendary Campursari singer named Didi Kempot.
Don't forget to press Like (L) if you like it and feel free to give some feedback in the comment section below.
Follow & Visit Yoga Dwiartiko
Say hello to yodwart11@gmail.com if you need me
Thank you!