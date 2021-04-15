Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Luave Packaging | Designed by Comma

Luave Packaging | Designed by Comma vietnam asia tea illustration packaging design comma creative agency
  1. luavepackage.png
  2. luave1.jpeg
  3. luave2.jpeg
  4. luave3.jpeg
  5. luave7.jpeg
  6. luave8.jpeg
  7. luave9.jpeg
  8. luave (6).gif

Spceially designed and blended for catering business Luave Commercial Tea is a line of filtered tea specially designed for coffee, milk tea and restaurants, high-grade hotels to meet the needs of accurate, quick and creative mixing to highlight the delicate flavor, Unique of each type of tea in each recipe.
See all our project at: https://www.behance.net/gallery/82645493/Luave-Commercial-tea-packaging

Posted on Apr 15, 2021
