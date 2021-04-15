🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone,
Here I've completed designing a mobile application Isuzu Link. I am trying to bring some great visuals with some advanced features.
This shot is about a simple, elegant and powerful layout. The design will help to implement good user experience and a flexilble userflow.
Share your thoughts and love "L".
My Responsibilities
• Implementing user experience (UX)
• Implementing user interface (UI)
Tools used
• Figma
• Adobe XD
• Illustrator
Font used
Montserrat
------------
Isuzu Link Mobile Application
Press "L" if you like it.
Have an awesome project? Shoot your email to
mail.asepsyaepul@gmail.com