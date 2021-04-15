Asep Syaepul

Isuzu Link Mobile Application

Isuzu Link Mobile Application
Hello everyone,

Here I've completed designing a mobile application Isuzu Link. I am trying to bring some great visuals with some advanced features.

This shot is about a simple, elegant and powerful layout. The design will help to implement good user experience and a flexilble userflow.

My Responsibilities
• Implementing user experience (UX)
• Implementing user interface (UI)

Tools used
• Figma
• Adobe XD
• Illustrator

Font used
Montserrat



Posted on Apr 15, 2021
