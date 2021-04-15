Geometria coffee logo and packaging design

☕️Geometria coffee brand design

A task

▫️Logo and branding must match the brand name

▫️Do not use trivial designations in the logo - cup, beans, steam, glass

▫️Bright and stylish packaging, understandable for target audience 20-30 years

Decision:

▫️Using abstract geometric patterns in design

▫️ Juicy colors, a variant of using the pattern for several lines of coffee is presented

▫️Logo with two main uses, depending on the media

✌🏻 Do you have a project?

Direct me!

Instagram | Telegram | WhatsApp