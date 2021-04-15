Geometria coffee logo and packaging design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
☕️Geometria coffee brand design
A task
▫️Logo and branding must match the brand name
▫️Do not use trivial designations in the logo - cup, beans, steam, glass
▫️Bright and stylish packaging, understandable for target audience 20-30 years
Decision:
▫️Using abstract geometric patterns in design
▫️ Juicy colors, a variant of using the pattern for several lines of coffee is presented
▫️Logo with two main uses, depending on the media
✌🏻 Do you have a project?
Direct me!
Instagram | Telegram | WhatsApp