Geometria coffee logo and packaging design

☕️Geometria coffee brand design

A task
▫️Logo and branding must match the brand name
▫️Do not use trivial designations in the logo - cup, beans, steam, glass
▫️Bright and stylish packaging, understandable for target audience 20-30 years
Decision:
▫️Using abstract geometric patterns in design
▫️ Juicy colors, a variant of using the pattern for several lines of coffee is presented
▫️Logo with two main uses, depending on the media

✌🏻 Do you have a project?
Direct me!
Instagram | Telegram | WhatsApp

