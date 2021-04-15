FullStop

Embodied Living

FullStop
FullStop
Hire Me
  • Save
Embodied Living logodesign vector colors illustration typography logo modern design
Download color palette

Embodied Living offers counseling and mindful movement, so we created this logo in a way that it represents the soul behind the company's vision. It is a clean, minimalist look while still maintaining the integrity and creativity behind the brand. Initials E and L are combined to form an icon that acts as a stand-alone brand identity.

_____________________

Press “L” to show some ❤️

Are you looking for a logo (re)design for your business?
I’d be happy to hear your story! Feel free to reach out!

studio@fullstop360.com | www.fullstop360.com

View all tags
Posted on Apr 15, 2021
FullStop
FullStop
Logo, Branding, and Website Portfolio.
Hire Me

More by FullStop

View profile
    • Like