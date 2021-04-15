Rina Mulani

Festival Flyer Template UI Kit

Rina Mulani
Rina Mulani
  • Save
Festival Flyer Template UI Kit landingpage mockup webdesign ui ux illustration branding design graphic graphic design festival design festival app festival poster flayer festival festival app ui kit
Download color palette

Here I Present Festival App UI Kit for you. Hope you like it.
Follow me on Behance for more updates: https://www.behance.net/mulanirina

Rina Mulani
Rina Mulani

More by Rina Mulani

View profile
    • Like