Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ahmad Fawaid

Calendar Page Mockup - Property Management Platform

Ahmad Fawaid
Ahmad Fawaid
Hire Me
  • Save
Calendar Page Mockup - Property Management Platform medical software appointment booking ios ui ux ux design web application web design property management property listing chart kanban project management task management ui design icon design work order reminder calendar chat dashboard
Calendar Page Mockup - Property Management Platform medical software appointment booking ios ui ux ux design web application web design property management property listing chart kanban project management task management ui design icon design work order reminder calendar chat dashboard
Calendar Page Mockup - Property Management Platform medical software appointment booking ios ui ux ux design web application web design property management property listing chart kanban project management task management ui design icon design work order reminder calendar chat dashboard
Calendar Page Mockup - Property Management Platform medical software appointment booking ios ui ux ux design web application web design property management property listing chart kanban project management task management ui design icon design work order reminder calendar chat dashboard
Download color palette
  1. zeruma-calendar-mockup.png
  2. zeruma-calendar-1.png
  3. zeruma-calendar-2.png
  4. zeruma-calendar-3.png

Continue the recent shot, and this is the Calendar page of Property Management Platform.

Inspiration from @Dawid Pietrasiak

What do you think? Please let me know on the comment section! Don't forget to press L if you like it :)

🔥 Get my latest UI Kit

-----------

Thanks for watching! Let's connect:
Instagram | Behance

Let's work together on your project.

9ebbebb9f6d4e87a277edee115e174c5
Rebound of
Calendar Page - Property Management Platform
By Ahmad Fawaid
Ahmad Fawaid
Ahmad Fawaid
Helping startup & co. with visual design.
Hire Me

More by Ahmad Fawaid

View profile
    • Like