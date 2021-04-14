🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
C H A L L E N G E
Design an item card for an e-commerce site.
P R O C E S S
The initial challenge was to create an e-commerce web design, but I had done a few of these recently so I decided to focus on a quick view modal - item card design instead.
S O L U T I O N
Because this is meant to be a daily design challenge, I didn't want to spend too long designing a full e-commerce page so I decided on working based off an existing e-commerce site design.
The brand behind the earrings is HappySarcastic, aka my dear friend and visual designer, Emilie Michel.
You can find her creations here: https://www.happysarcastic.com/
Since I had branding to work with, this exercise became about reimagining and improving the quick view + item card modal.
--
Prototype: https://jesssegura67937.invisionapp.com/console/share/PX2FXRQF28/593492705
Figma Board: https://www.figma.com/file/1fQOuPGDRlcuIKvXnh5WfR/Item-Card