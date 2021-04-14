Meenakshi Ratna

LOGO - Conception

Meenakshi Ratna
Meenakshi Ratna
  • Save
LOGO - Conception app logo branding design corporate illustrator timesheet logodesign
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!

OFFO - Personal project for timesheet app with geo location.

Drop a like / comment

View all tags
Posted on Apr 14, 2021
Meenakshi Ratna
Meenakshi Ratna

More by Meenakshi Ratna

View profile
    • Like